Coach Kavanagh Promises Best McGregor Ever at UFC 246

If you are intending to watch Conor McGregor make his long-awaited return to competition against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, you are in for a treat unlike anything you’ve seen before, says Coach John Kavanagh.

We’ve seen lots from “The Notorious” Conor McGregor over the years. We’ve seen him virtually clean out the featherweight division, save Frankie Edgar. We’ve seen him become the first-ever simultaneous two-division world champion after turning in one of the most pristine striking performances in UFC history over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. Heck, we’ve even seen him shock a lot of boxing pundits by giving Floyd Mayweather a run for his money in the boxing ring. But compared to the McGregor we are about to see at UFC 246, we ain’t seen nothing yet, according to longtime McGregor coach John Kavanagh:

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 1, 2020

The “better than ever” phrase has become something of a cliché that is off to a strong continuation into the new decade, but judging by a recent photograph of McGregor, who captioned the photo with his viral phrase, “Who the fook is that guy,” Kavanagh may not be merely marketing the fight or spinning hyperbole. But the ultimate evidence won’t be found in a photograph or in second-hand accounts. It will be when McGregor steps into the Octagon for the first time in over a year to battle Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

UFC 246 takes place on January 18 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming live on ESPN+.

