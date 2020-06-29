Coach Kavanagh Thinks ‘Very Motivated’ Conor McGregor Beats Kamaru Usman

Head coach John Kavanagh believes that if Conor McGregor were motivated enough, he could dethrone UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman has just one successful title defense but some already believe he could rule the 170-pound roost for years to come. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is known for his relentless pressure and keeping quite the pace from the opening round to the final horn. He’s always had the wrestling skills but he’s also improved significantly in the standup. Usman just continues to get better as time passes.

Coach Says McGregor Can Defeat Usman If He’s Motivated

During a chat on social media, McGregor’s coach Kavanagh was asked how he thinks the “Notorious” one would fare against Usman. It’s clear that Kavanagh’s confidence in McGregor’s abilities has not waned.

“That’ll be an interesting one. There’s a fair size difference in there. Look, I’ll be honest. Anybody up to, around about his weight class, if there is a very motivated Conor I think he beats any of them. He has knockout power, he easily has knockout power up to that weight class. And if he was to put in a serious training camp, I think he wins.”

Kavanagh also insisted that McGregor is indeed retired. The SBG Ireland head coach said there’s nothing he can say to entice McGregor to return as the former UFC “champ-champ” beats to his own drum. Still, Kavanagh will be ready if his fighter decides he wants back in the Octagon.

McGregor has expressed his gripes with the UFC. He isn’t happy that the promotion delayed the UFC lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to September. The “Notorious” one also senses pushback anytime he tells the UFC what he wants.

While McGregor sits at home, Usman is preparing for his next welterweight title defense. He’ll share the Octagon with Gilbert Burns on July 11. The title bout will headline UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

How do you think Conor McGregor would fare against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman?