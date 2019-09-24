Coach Kavanagh Wants Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar

SBG Ireland coach John Kavanagh hopes to see Conor McGregor do battle with Frankie Edgar in his return to action.

McGregor hasn’t competed since his Oct. 2018 submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one is currently healing from a hand injury. He has expressed interest in sharing the Octagon with Edgar and the feeling is mutual.

Kavanagh Expresses Interest In McGregor vs. Edgar

Speaking to The Mac Life, Kavanagh said that if it were up to him McGregor would take on Edgar later this year (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think him and Frankie Edgar would be a great fight,” Kavanagh said. “I think it was in the works when Conor was kind of going on that featherweight tear. He’s an ex-world champion, great fighter.

“Yeah, if it was me, I would love to see the Frankie Edgar fight this year, if possible. And then go on another run in 2020.”

Kavanagh went on to explain why he’d like to see McGregor vs. Edgar.

“Frankie has a style that’s very difficult to deal with. You’ve got to train very hard for it. But it’s also one we’re somewhat familiar with, even from his first fight with (Marcus]) Brimage,” Kavanagh said. “This small, fast guy, quick hands, wrestling. But Frankie’s just been in there with everybody, (he’s a) world champion, he’s beaten legends like B.J. Penn, and so on. I just think that’s a great match for the fans. And for me, I’d love to see it.”

Are you interested in seeing Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar share the Octagon?