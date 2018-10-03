Coach: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Needs to Happen

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach wants to see his fighter finally take on Tony Ferguson.

This Saturday night (Oct. 6), Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor. On that same night, Ferguson will return to action to take on Anthony Pettis. The two will collide in the co-main event of UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson?

If there is any fight that has been more cursed than Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, then not many are aware of it. There have been numerous attempts to book the fight, but either illness or injuries on both sides have derailed those plans. During an appearance on BJ Penn Radio, American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez chimed in on the importance of that fight becoming a reality:

“Everything goes according to plan, and Tony Ferguson wins [against Anthony Pettis], I would like to see Khabib fight Tony, because I think that fight needs to happen. That’s assuming Tony wins. If Tony doesn’t win, then that kills that. But if Tony does win, Khabib is gonna win in my opinion. That fight needs to happen. The bottom line is Khabib’s father, [if] he’s more leaning towards he should retire, then that’s what Khabib’s gonna do. The most influential person in Khabib’s life is his father. Whatever his father feels his son should do, that’s what he’s gonna do. I don’t think that the plan is for him to retire, I think the plan would be to fight Tony, and I think after that, the plan would be to fight, hopefully, maybe someone like GSP, for legacy. Not for money. For legacy.”

Even if Nurmagomedov and Ferguson emerge victorious this Saturday night, there is no guarantee that the UFC would book that bout next. Nate Diaz will go one-on-one with Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 230. The winner of that fight may be next in line for a title opportunity.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson ever happens?