Coach Praises UFC Interim Champion Dustin Poirier For Power & Stamina

There are many things that explain Dustin Poirier’s success inside the Octagon, but his boxing coach is enamored with two key aspects.

Last month, Poirier took on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Max Holloway. The bout was contested for the interim UFC lightweight gold. The bout went the distance and in the end, Poirier’s hand was raised and he was awarded his first UFC title. He is now set for a title unification showdown with 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Coach In Awe Of Poirier’s Power & Stamina

Poirier’s boxing coach Dyah Davis spoke to BJPenn.com. Davis expressed his belief that Poirier’s power played a key factor in his win over Holloway, but his stamina is also something to behold:

“Yeah without a doubt. What’s crazy is with Dustin, his stamina threshold is crazy. He can go long and still have power late. Most guys tend to fade with their power once they start to get a little fatigued, once the stamina decreases so does the power. But Dustin gets stronger as the fight goes on so we knew it was gonna be a good fight for him. Especially with five rounders, we always look forward to it. He’s been scheduled for five rounders but never actually went the distance. We always knew he could sustain that power late.”

The UFC will be making its return to Abu Dhabi this September. Before the announcement, “The Eagle” revealed that talks were in place to bring the UFC back to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. While it hasn’t been confirmed, many are expecting Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier to headline UFC 242 on Sept. 7.