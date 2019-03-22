Coach Prefers Henry Cejudo Rematch Joseph Benavidez, Forget Vacant Bantamweight Title

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo has a lot of options for his next fight inside the Octagon. Initially, it was a foregone conclusion that “The Messenger” would challenge TJ Dillashaw for the 135-pound title next. However, with Dillashaw relinquishing the title due to a recent “adverse finding” in his drug test, plans have changed.

Of course, Cejudo might be able to get the fight for the vacant title next. However, Cejudo’s coach, Eric Albarracin, tells MMA Junkie Radio that he’d rather see Cejudo defend his title in a rematch with Joseph Benavidez:

“I don’t like just winning a vacant title,” Albarracin said. “To tell you the truth, I’d like to serve up some sweet revenge to Joe Benavidez. That was Henry’s last loss, so there’s a rivalry there.

“Those guys really were enemies on that show, and we ended up losing a very, very close decision. I would love to get that back, and this time, we won’t leave it to the judges.”

After suffering the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Demetrious Johnson back in April of 2016, Cejudo faced Benavidez the following December. The pair fought to a split decision that saw Benavidez leave victorious. The decision was a controversial one, but Cejudo proceeded to have a two fight-win streak before going on to defeat Johnson in their rematch this past summer.

Now, Cejudo might have the opportunity to avenge the only other loss on his MMA record.

Who do you think Cejudo should fight next now that Dillashaw has been suspended?