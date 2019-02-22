Coach Refuses to Let Cain Velasquez Retire

Cain Velasquez is not going to retire…not if his head coach Javier Mendez has anything to say about it.

In the main event of UFC Phoenix, Cain Velasquez made his return after over two years out of competition, only for that comeback to end less than 30 seconds after it started. Francis Ngannou defeated Cain Velasquez via TKO in the first round, bringing a painful close to the comeback story of the heavyweight great.

Before stepping into the Octagon to face Francis Ngannou, Cain Velasquez stated that if he did not perform at a high level, he would decide to hang up the gloves. But with both Velasquez and his camp stating that the loss was due to a freak accident, there is no reason for Velasquez to retire, Coach Mendez says, provided the injury to his knee is not severe:

“If the knee is not severe, and it’s only a few months, he’s back 100%” Mendez said in an appearance on Submission Radio. “He’s still goddamn hungry. He’s not gonna let it go like that. I wouldn’t let him go like that if it’s not severe. But if it’s severe, then the decision: him, and his family, and his wife, they’ll have to go through it first, and then they can let me in on it. It’s their decision.

“But if it’s not severe, then I’m going to have an input in that one. Because I’m gonna say, ‘No, no, fucker. You ain’t stopping because of this.’ But if it’s potentially worse, then I’m staying out of that. That’s a family decision, and that’s between him and his family, not me.”

Do you believe UFC Phoenix will be the last time we see Cain Velasquez compete?