Coach Responds To Rumors That Wanderlei Silva Was Offered $10 Million To Fight Mike Tyson

Wanderlei Silva has apparently said he was offered $10 million to fight Mike Tyson but his coach doubts the fight will happen.

A lot has been made about Tyson’s planned comeback. “Iron” Mike expressed his desire to return to boxing, competing in exhibition bouts for charity. Tyson got the world of combat sports buzzing after showcasing his skills and stellar physique in training videos.

Coach Talks Tyson-Silva Rumors

Sherdog.com reached out to Silva, who claimed that BKFC offered him over $10 million to fight Tyson.

“They offered me $10 million plus pay-per-view percentage and I accepted immediately. I hope Feldman can make it happen,” said Silva, who at 43 years old is a decade younger than Tyson.”

When Sherdog reached out to Silva’s coach Rafael Cordeiro, who was seen in one of Tyson’s training videos, the renowned coach said he wasn’t informed of the offer.

“I didn’t get any calls from Wand or Tyson, but as far as I know that fight won’t happen,” Cordeiro said. “Tyson is training to make a boxing fight — with gloves. It is hard to comment about rumors.”

BKFC president David Feldman revealed he made a $20 million offer to Tyson but he was prepared to up the ante. Feldman has said that he believes he can pull off the Tyson deal. He even mentioned Silva as a potential opponent.

Silva hasn’t competed since Sept. 2018. He was stopped by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via TKO under the Bellator banner. As for Tyson, his last pro boxing match was back in 2005. He did have an exhibition bout the following year.