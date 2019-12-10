Coach Says Conor McGregor’s Camp Is ‘Regimented’ Ahead Of UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s striking coach senses a significant difference in the “Notorious” one’s camp ahead of UFC 246 when compared to the one he had for UFC 229.

McGregor is preparing for a Jan. 18 showdown with Donald Cerrone. The bout will headline UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor is making his return to the Octagon after not competing since Oct. 2018.

Owen Roddy Details UFC 246 Camp For Conor McGregor

McGregor’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, appeared on MMAFighting’s Eurobash podcast. Roddy explained how McGregor’s camp ahead of UFC 246 has made significant changes.

“The training camp is structured way better,” Roddy said.

“The last camp was just a bit sporadic. We didn’t know what time we were training at. Sometimes it was very late at night, sometimes it was early in the morning and nobody really knew. Even though we were making all of these sessions, I don’t think that’s good for you when he doesn’t even know what time he’s going to train at, just doing it off feel. For the past couple of months it’s been very regimented.”

“We’re training at 11 and 7 every day,” he added. “We’re doing strength and conditioning, whether it’s in the morning or evening, and then doing a technical session and it’s perfect. And you can see that’s reaping the benefits and rewards already from that. As I said, he’s been working on his strength and conditioning for a while before he even came into this camp, so now we’re not spending half the camp trying to get in shape or anything like that. Now, he’s in tip-top shape and now we’re just focusing on the game plan – coming up with a good game plan and going in and executing it.”

McGregor is hoping to rebound from his submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last year. The former UFC “champ-champ” hasn’t won a bout since Nov. 2016.