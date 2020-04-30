Coach Says Cowboy Cerrone Has Fire Lit Under Him Ahead Of UFC 249

Donald Cerrone’s coach believes that “Cowboy” is motivated following his quick TKO loss to Conor McGregor.

Back in January, Cerrone collided with McGregor in the main event of UFC 246. The welterweight clash was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone was stopped in just 40 seconds. It was “Cowboy’s” third straight defeat.

Coach Says Cerrone Is Now Motivated

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cerrone’s coach John Wood said that “Cowboy” knows his back is against the wall.

“He’s looking great,” Wood told MMA Junkie. “He’s got a fire lit under his ass right now. I don’t think coming off that last loss, it’s not sitting well with him and he’s definitely, from what I see, he’s fired up, he’s ready to go, he’s motivated to train. We’re training two, three times a day right now. Hitting in the morning, working afternoon, night, and he seems to be really enjoying it again.

“He seems to be really enjoying the process, so I think you’re going to see a super motivated Donald Cerrone in there and I think that he’s going to go in there and get it done, for sure. Losing sucks and he’s not a guy that likes to lose and, no matter what, people can say whatever they want. That fight (McGregor) – that’s just how it happens sometimes.”

Cerrone will share the Octagon with Anthony Pettis on the UFC 249 card on May 9. This won’t be the first time Cerrone and Pettis do battle against one another. The two clashed back in Jan. 2013. Pettis earned the first-round TKO win. This was a UFC lightweight title bout.

“Cowboy’s” last victory was back in May 2019. He defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision in a bout that had many fans thinking Cerrone was back to form. One year later, and fans are wondering if he can get out of a slump.