Coach Says Daniel Cormier Wasn’t 100 Percent Going Into Stipe Miocic Rematch

Head coach Javier Mendez knows fans will think he’s making excuses, but that won’t stop from “telling the truth.”

Back in Aug. 2019, Cormier put the UFC heavyweight title on the line against Stipe Miocic. Cormier scored a first-round knockout victory over Miocic in July 2018 to capture the gold. Miocic got revenge with a TKO victory to close out UFC 241.

Cormier Wasn’t 100 Percent Ahead Of Rematch, Coach Says

MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura spoke to Mendez, who is the head coach over at American Kickboxing Academy. Mendez claimed that Cormier wasn’t 100 percent healthy ahead of his second bout with Miocic.

“Well, you know, we all make excuses, we all say this and that, and I’m good at making excuses, too, you know, because I’ve done it,” Mendez told MMA Junkie. “But the bottom line is I like to tell the truth. It does come out as an excuse, but Daniel just did have surgery not too long after that fight. He was not 100 percent going in.

“He was good. He was ready for the title bout, don’t get me wrong, but he wasn’t the same as he was the first fight, straight up. And I know it doesn’t sound good to say that, but I’ll take the heat. It’s fine, blast away, I’m fine with that. It’s the truth, though.”

UFC president Dana White has claimed that both Cormier and Miocic have agreed to a trilogy fight. Miocic has denied this claim. It’s clear that Cormier wants the fight and he’s revealed that it’s the only fight he will take at this point in his career.

White said he’s even offered Cormier matchups outside of Miocic. That doesn’t sit well with 40-year-old, who turns 41 in March. If Cormier gets a third fight with Miocic, it’ll likely be the last bout of his pro MMA career.