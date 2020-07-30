Coach Says Darren Till Tore MCL During UFC on ESPN 14 Headliner

Darren Till’s coach has revealed that “The Gorilla” suffered a torn MCL during his middleweight clash with Robert Whittaker.

Till vs. Whittaker took place on July 25. It served as the main event of UFC on ESPN 14 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The bout went the distance and Whittaker defeated Till via unanimous decision.

Darren Till Suffers Torn MCL, Says Coach

Till’s coach, Colin Heron told ESPN that Till suffered a torn MCL in his loss to Whittaker.

“Torn MCL, doctors are amazed he was able to stand up for the last three rounds,” Till’s coach Colin Heron told ESPN, via text. “He is in a cast for six weeks then we’ll reassess, hopefully it will start to knit while immobilized.”

Till had told reporters during the UFC on ESPN 14 post-fight press conference that Whittaker did a number on his knee during the second stanza. Till said it was Whittaker’s knee stomps that caused the damage. Till himself used knee stomps in his May 2018 win over Stephen Thompson.

With the loss to Whittaker, Till has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. In that span, “The Gorilla” has losses at the hands of Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, and Whittaker. The lone win in that span was a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum. His pro MMA record drops to 18-3-1.

Time will tell who is next for Till inside the Octagon. Obviously, for now, Till will want to rest up and heal before throwing leather again.