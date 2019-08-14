Coach Says Henry Cejudo Probably Wants To Date Valentina Shevchenko

Forget a fight, Henry Cejudo’s coach thinks “Triple C” wants to score with Valentina Shevchenko.

Cejudo has turned a lot of heads with his callout of Shevchenko. “Triple C” holds the bantamweight and flyweight titles, while “Bullet” is the women’s flyweight champion. Cejudo said he wants to be the first intergender champion. Shevchenko has responded, telling Cejudo to be careful what he wishes for.

Cejudo’s Coach Has An Interesting Take On The Callout

Cejudo’s coach Eric Albarracin told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that perhaps Cejudo isn’t after a fight with Shevchenko, but a date.

“I’ve been in Brazil for like three weeks, I can’t claim anything he’s doing now. Nah, I’m kidding. But you know what, Henry’s doing his thing. I think I tweeted somebody. I was like, ‘hey, he saved the flyweight division his last fight. You don’t think he knows what he’s doing?’ He’s probably trying to get a date with Valentina for all we know if she’s single. He’s just trying to get on the board.”

Shevchenko competed this past Saturday night (Aug. 13). She successfully defended her women’s flyweight title against Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision. As for Cejudo, he’s been on the sidelines following shoulder surgery. His last bout was the bantamweight title win against Marlon Moraes back in June.