Coach Says Israel Adesanya Might Skip Jon Jones To Fight Stipe Miocic

Israel Adesanya’s coach Eugene Bareman continues to push for his fighter taking on Stipe Miocic in the future.

Adesanya may be the UFC middleweight champion going into his first title defense, but he already has some lofty goals. From expressing his desire to fight light heavyweight title holder Jon Jones to targeting a jump up to the heavyweight division, it’s clear that Adesanya is shooting for the stars.

Coach Wants Adesanya vs. Stipe In Future

Head coach Eugene Bareman, who earned the MMA News Coach of the Year award for 2019, appeared on Submission Radio ahead of UFC Auckland. Bareman said if Adesanya’s reign proves to be successful with a few title defenses to his credit, then “The Last Stylebender” could go after the UFC heavyweight title (via MMAJunkie.com).

“For him – and we’ve done it in all the sports that we’ve participated in – it’s to move up in weight,” Bareman said. “And trust me, if he has these three or four more middleweight fights, we will push to fight Stipe, 100 percent.”

In the past, Adesanya has made it clear that he doesn’t view a change in weight class as an obstacle. Adesanya has competed as a heavyweight in kickboxing. He even won a heavyweight tournament under the King in the Ring banner.

Of course, Adesanya must focus on his next bout. The UFC middleweight king will collide with Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248. The event is set to take place on March 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It’s unknown when Stipe Miocic, who holds the UFC heavyweight gold, will return to action. Miocic revealed that he’s cleared but will be taking some time in the gym to get back in the swing of things before taking another fight. While UFC president Dana White claims Miocic agreed to a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier, the heavyweight ruler denied it.

Can Israel Adesanya find success at heavyweight?