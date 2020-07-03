Coach Says It’s Alex Volkanovski Or Bust When It Comes To Potential UFC Return For Henry Cejudo

If Henry Cejudo is expected to return to the UFC, he’s gonna need a lot of money and a featherweight title shot.

Cejudo was last seen in action back in May. He put the UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” added to his list of victims by stopping Cruz in the second round via TKO. After the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement. While some were surprised that Cejudo hung up his gloves in the prime of his career, others weren’t as they knew the former UFC “champ-champ” was eyeing a massive payday.

Eric Albarracin Says Henry Cejudo Return Hinges On UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Albarracin appeared on MMA Junkie Radio and discussed a potential return for Cejudo. Besides a good chunk of change, Albarracin said a crack at the 145-pound gold would entice “Triple C” to make a return.

“There’s really only one fighter that will bring him back and that’s Volkanovski,” Albarracin said. “That’s about him doing something that has never ever been done. He’s already done being ‘Triple C’ with the Olympic title and two UFC titles. Nobody is ever going to get that especially the men’s, but there are champ-champs – he’s the fourth or fifth champ-champ in the history but there’s never been a triple UFC champ in MMA or Bellator.”

“Captain” Eric had also expressed his belief that Cejudo could step back inside the Octagon for “a few million” during a live chat on social media. Whether or not the UFC is willing to give Cejudo a huge paycheck and a featherweight title shot remains to be seen. The next UFC 145-pound title bout is scheduled to take place on July 11 at UFC 251. Volkanovski will put his title on the line against Max Holloway in a rematch.

Do you see Henry Cejudo making a return to the UFC?