Coach Says Tyron Woodley Doesn’t Have Leverage To Pick UFC Opponents

Tyron Woodley’s coach is giving his honest take on “The Chosen One’s” leverage under the UFC banner.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. He dropped the title to Kamaru Usman back in March 2019 and hasn’t competed since. He was scheduled to take on Leon Edwards on March 21 but Edwards pulled out when the card was moved to the United States over fears of the coronavirus. The event ended up being postponed.

Din Thomas Gets Honest About Tyron Woodley’s UFC Leverage

Woodley didn’t want to make the trip to London to begin with and has said he’s moving on from Edwards and focusing on Colby Covington. Speaking to Mike Pendleton, Woodley’s coach Din Thomas was honest about his fighter’s leverage under the UFC banner (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I mean it’s not really up to Tyron right now, I mean he’s not the champ anymore, so, unfortunately, he doesn’t have any leverage to pick his opponents,” Thomas said. “I mean not that he did when he was champ but he’s got even less now. We obviously want Colby. I think that’s the fight more fans want to see but if Dana says it’s Leon [Edwards] then it’s got to be Leon. There’s no need to be difficult, Tyron believes in himself, I believe in Tyron, he’s going to win either way. If it has to be Leon then it has to be Leon, but we want Colby.”

UFC president Dana White has said he plans on rescheduling all bouts that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Woodley vs. Edwards. Whether or not the former welterweight king will comply remains to be seen.

Woodley and White have been at odds in the past. Woodley has felt slighted by the UFC whereas other fighters have received a pass. White’s argument is that Woodley is difficult to deal with and doesn’t fight as often as the promotion would like him to.