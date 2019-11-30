Coach Says UFC Shut Down Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone 2

Anthony Pettis’ coach claims “Showtime” and Donald Cerrone both agreed to a rematch but UFC officials balked at the idea.

Back in Jan. 2013, Pettis and Cerrone did battle. “Showtime” scored a first-round knockout via body kick. Pettis went on to capture the UFC lightweight gold from Benson Henderson in his next fight.

Pettis vs. Cerrone 2 Shut Down By UFC, Says Coach

Pettis’ head coach, Duke Roufus, spoke to MMAFighting.com. During the interview, the Roufusport head honcho claimed that the UFC had a chance to book Pettis vs. Cerrone II but didn’t want it.

“They wanted to fight each other, they both accepted the fight, the UFC just doesn’t want to do it,” Roufus told MMA Fighting. “It’s definitely not Cowboy. They both were down to do it, it’s just the UFC didn’t want to do the fight.”

This past Thanksgiving, it was revealed that Conor McGregor vs. Cerrone is a done deal for Jan. 18. Pettis is scheduled to face Diego Ferreira on the same card.

One fighter who Roufus has expressed interest in fighting “Showtime” is Dan Hardy. Roufus admitted that the Hardy matchup intrigues him. Hardy had the following response on his Twitter account.

Do you think a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone will eventually take place?