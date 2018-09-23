Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas believes his fighter will solidify his welterweight GOAT status with successful title defenses against Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Woodley is coming off a dominant performance against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228. “The Chosen One” starched the previously unbeaten Till in the second round before locking in a D’Arce choke to force the tap. It was Woodley’s fourth title defense.

Coach Says Woodley in Welterweight GOAT Talks With Defenses Against Covington & Usman

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Thomas said that title defenses against Covington and Usman will put Woodley on a pedestal:

“I think, at this point, I’m going to have to say second. Like you said, I think his resume speaks for itself, when you think of the guys that he has beaten, even in his come-up, between like Carlos Condit, Kelvin Gastelum, Robbie Lawler. He’s beaten all those guys. But I think that a couple more title defenses will solidify his position. I think that’s all he needs. A win over Colby — to me, I think Colby’s an easy opponent, to be honest with you, but just on the resume he kinda needs that just so he can have more title defenses — and maybe even Usman, but if he gets those two then he’s the best of all-time.”

UFC president Dana White has said that he plans to have Covington be the next challenger for Woodley’s welterweight title. Covington was initially set to challenge Woodley at UFC 228, but he had to undergo nasal surgery.

Where do you think Tyron Woodley stands on the list of greatest UFC welterweights?