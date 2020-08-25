Coach Shares Why He Expects Khabib to Retire Soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach has strong reasons to believe the UFC lightweight champion has two more fights remaining in his career.

For all the rumors and speculation surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s future in the sport of MMA, few have greater insight into what Khabib’s career mindset is than head coach Javier Mendez. In addition to having a long-standing professional relationship, Khabib and Mendez also share a close personal relationship. Through this relationship, Mendez has strong insight into the long-term plans of Khabib, which could swiftly morph into short-term plans if Khabib fulfills his father’s wishes (h/t MMA Junkie).

“Yeah, it’s a big possibility,” Mendez told Hablemos MMA of Khabib retiring at 30-0. “He might do that because all the times that I was with him and his dad, they’ve talked about those things: two more fights, 30-0.”

Life After Competition Should Khabib Retire Soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov is only 31 years old, which many consider a fighter’s physical prime, so his body would still have a lot to offer the sport. So if he were to have his ideal career ending of 30-0 after defeating Justin Gaethje and Georges St-Pierre, he would still be in the trenches to help train and mentor family and friends.

“They want to a legacy fight, then be done and help the other guys that are starting their fighting careers. There’s great fighters, cousins of his who are great fighter like Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov. They’re his blood. They’re going to be great fighters. Islam Makhachev too.

“So he wants to help them get to the title. I don’t think he’ll fight beyond that, but anything is possible.”

Curiously, there has been nothing publicized as of yet as to what Khabib’s career plans would be should he lose to Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. If his attitude is undefeated or bust, then his final bow might come at the 28-1 timestamp, not 30-0.

How do you envision Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA career concluding?