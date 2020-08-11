Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Coach Speaks On Geoff Neal’s Health Scare: ‘My Heart Really Sank’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Geoff Neal
Geoff Neal (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal had quite the health scare and his coach has gone into more detail.

Neal stunned the MMA community when he revealed in an Instagram post that he “almost died.” Neal was in ICU on dialysis. The 170-pounder is now at home resting following the chilling experience.

Geoff Neal’s Coach Talks Fighter’s Near-Death Experience

Neal’s longtime coach, Sayif Saud, spoke to ESPN following his fighter’s ordeal. He revealed that Neal was in critical condition.

“For two days, we didn’t know if he was gonna make it,” Saud told ESPN. “He went to the emergency room on Sunday [Aug. 2], he was septic by the time he got there. I spoke to the nurse and she says, ‘We need to take him to ICU right now, he’s in critical condition.’ That’s when my heart really sank.

“They said his white blood cell count was 20,000, when it’s supposed to be 12,000. His body was fighting something, but they didn’t know what it was. They still don’t.”

Saud went on to say that Neal tested negative for the flu and COVID-19. Neal was scheduled to take on Neil Magny at a fight night event on Aug. 29 but he has been replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Neal is one of the fastest rising prospects in the UFC. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak and has finished six of his opponents in that span. Neal is the number 11-ranked UFC welterweight.

MMA News wishes Geoff Neal a full and speedy recovery.

