Coach Thinks Jorge Masvidal Will Win UFC Welterweight Gold Once He’s Satisfied With Pay

Jorge Masvidal will be become the new UFC welterweight champion as soon as he’s paid right, says his coach Mike Brown.

Masvidal was expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound gold but plans went awry. “Gamebred” claims he was offered just half of what he made for the Nate Diaz fight back in Nov. 2019. Masvidal and the UFC couldn’t come to an agreement, so the title opportunity will be going to Gilbert Burns on July 11.

Coach Says Jorge Masvidal Ready When He’s Paid

American Top Team coach Mike Brown told MMAFighting.com that he believes Masvidal will become the UFC welterweight king as soon as he’s paid what he’s worth.

“Masvidal’s there. He’s ready to go,” Brown said. “Once they come to an agreement, they give him the money he’s worth, then we’ll have a welterweight champ.”

Brown said that once Masvidal is satisfied, he’ll be ready to roll immediately.

“He’s a guy who also to his credit, he’s always developing new tools,” Brown said. “He’s always developing new weapons. Probably more than anybody. Sharpening his knives. Putting in the hours. Sometimes too many hours. He’s a guy who will literally be in the gym for four or five hours at a time working. He’ll do that on occasion where it’s too much but he loves long sessions. It shows.”

Masvidal has been riding the hot hand. He’s on a three-fight winning streak, having scored a knockout or TKO in each win. His victims include Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Nov. 2017.

“Gamebred” will likely be paying close attention to Usman vs. Burns. The welterweight title bout will headline UFC 251 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be the first UFC event on the “Fight Island” trip.