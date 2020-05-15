Coach: Tony Ferguson Needs Mental Break From MMA

Tony Ferguson’s boxing coach feels a mental break from MMA would benefit his fighter.

Ferguson had his 12-fight winning streak snapped on May 9. “El Cucuy” traded leather with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249. The bout was contested for the interim UFC lightweight title. Ferguson was battered on the feet before being stopped in the fifth round via TKO. Ferguson hadn’t lost since May 2012.

Coach Feels Ferguson Needs Mental Break From MMA

Helen Yee spoke to Ferguson’s boxing coach, Rashad Holloway following UFC 249. Holloway expressed his belief that Ferguson would be best served to take MMA off his mind for a bit (h/t The Body Lock).

“I think at this point, Tony needs a mental break from this sport,” Holloway said. “Just to be normal, not deal with all the politics and the headaches of it, the physical part of it.

“I think after a couple of months of resting, no working out, we can go to the gym and have some fun. Just have some fun working out. … Just have fun, not really prep for a fight but just have fun and take a break and fall in love with the sport all over again. It’s a lot of pressure when you’re undefeated for so long and you’re looked at as the marquee guy. Now it’s like the weight’s off his shoulders and he can be normal again.”

The highly anticipated bout between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov likely won’t happen anytime soon, if ever. The bout was booked several times but plans always went awry. This time, it was due to Nurmagomedov being in Russia during the coronavirus pandemic. “The Eagle” insisted he could’ve found a way to get to the United States despite Russia’s travel ban but the UFC moved on.

Do you agree with Tony Ferguson’s boxing coach?