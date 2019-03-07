Coach: Tyron Woodley Not Being ‘Company Man’ Could Be Problem Now

According to coach Din Thomas, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley not being a "company man" may be an issue now that he's no longer champion.

Tyron Woodley’s UFC welterweight title run is over. “T-Wood” was bested via lopsided unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 235 this past weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). Kamaru Usman dominated “The Chosen One” to become the new champion at 170 pounds.

Given Woodley’s strained relationship with UFC brass, and how lopsided his loss was, it might be a while before he receives another title opportunity. Speaking to ESPN recently, Woodley’s coach, Din Thomas, said Woodley not being a “company man” might become an issue now:

”Tyron, he’s kind of a martyr in a sense,” Thomas said. “A lot of the things he’s fought for himself, will help future fighters. Standing up for himself and not accepting every deal, that might have hurt him now, but I think in the long run, it will be good for fighters in the future.

“He wasn’t a company man and he stood by his guns. He never settled for less than he felt he deserved. Now that he’s not the champ anymore, it may be a problem. I do think, had he fought Colby, he would have been more motivated to perform.

“I know that for a fact, actually. But that’s not an excuse for his performance against Usman,” he added. “I just know he would have been motivated to hurt Colby.”

Prior to his defeat, Thomas hoped Woodley would eventually move up to 185 pounds to capture that division’s title. After a title defense, Thomas would’ve liked to have seen Woodley ride off into the sunset. He believes the former 170-pound champ has much more to offer the world aside from fighting:

”I was hoping after he won the middleweight belt, he could defend it and then call it quits,” Thomas said. “I was looking at maybe a year or two left in his career, I think he’s got much more to give to the world than fighting inside a cage.

“Yeah, I believe we take another run at the welterweight belt, see how that goes. If he can get back to the title again, that would probably solidify him back in the talk of the greatest welterweight of all time.

“A couple bad performances can’t define his career. After that, he would have nothing left to prove. The only thing I think he can do now is make a run back to the belt.”

What do you think will be next for Woodley now that he has lost the UFC welterweight title?