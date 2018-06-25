Coach: Wanderlei Silva Will Surprise Rampage Jackson

Wanderlei Silva has some tricks up his sleeve if his coach is to be believed.

It’s no secret that there is bad blood between Silva and Quinton Jackson. The two first crossed paths back in Nov. 2003. “The Axe Murderer” won the bout via first-round TKO. “Rampage” was knocked out in their rematch nearly a full year later.

The third encounter between Silva and Jackson took place in a different environment. While their first two bouts were held under the Pride FC banner, the third outing took place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Jackson knocked out Silva in the first round and even threw in some unnecessary followup punches.

Things have been heated between Silva and Jackson for years. “The Axe Murderer” has made it clear that he doesn’t care for “Rampage’s” personality. Jackson doesn’t exactly respond kindly.

The two will do battle once more, this time inside the Bellator cage. The two will collide on Sept. 29. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Silva’s coach Andre Dida says his fighter will topple Jackson in their fourth tilt:

“Keeping that flame on until the fight, he will surprise ‘Rampage’ and everyone else. He’s working hard, dedicating for this fight. Wanderlei is really hungry. We know he likes to brawl, and that’s great for the fans, who will watch a great fight, and for Wanderlei, because the style matches up well for him. Wanderlei has many weapons to beat Quinton Jackson. Every time Quinton Jackson tried to break Wanderlei standing, Wanderlei went there and broke him. He always tries to go toe-to-toe and ends up dying. We know what to do. Wanderlei is aggressive, everybody knows that, and we’ll keep him at his best for the fight.”

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the fourth encounter between Wanderlei Silva and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson?