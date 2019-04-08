Coach Wants Anthony Pettis vs. Conor McGregor

Anthony Pettis’ coach wants to see his fighter go one-on-one with Conor McGregor.

Pettis scored a knockout victory over Stephen Thompson last month. It was Pettis’ first welterweight bout under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. With the win, Pettis finds himself in the eighth spot on the 170-pound rankings.

Duke Roufus Hopes For Pettis vs. McGregor

Pettis’ coach, Duke Roufus told MMAFighting.com that he’d like to see “Showtime” collide with McGregor:

“The fight honestly that’s trippin’ my trigger, Conor commended Anthony after the fight and then said, ‘Who wants it?’ You know what, we want it. No disrespect, I like Conor a lot, I think he’s funny, he’s charismatic, obviously a great fighter. I think it’s just one of those fights that just like this ‘Wonderboy’ fight, it’s a fun fight. Just the stage of the career that Team Pettis is at, we want to close out the twilight of Anthony’s career over the next many years with ‘legacy brawls’, if you will. Let’s test some theories. Let’s test Conor’s left hand versus ‘Pettis-kwondo’, or as I call him, ‘The real life Ong-Bak’.”

McGregor claimed to be retired from the sport of mixed martial arts, but he quickly said he’s ready to handle business inside the Octagon.

Would you like to see Anthony Pettis vs. Conor McGregor?