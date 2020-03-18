Coach Wants To See Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje On July 11

Striking coach Owen Roddy is down to see Conor McGregor collide with Justin Gaethje this summer.

UFC president Dana White has expressed his desire to book McGregor against the winner of the UFC lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. McGregor doesn’t like the idea of waiting around and has said he wants to fight sooner.

Owen Roddy Suggests McGregor vs. Gaethje For July 11

McGregor’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani during an Instagram Live chat. Roddy said McGregor vs. Gaethje can put some fire back in the world of sports, which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Anyone to be honest but you know maybe Gaethje. There is a lot of talks about Gaethje. I mean he is an exciting fighter. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it and the rest of the world would like to see it. Yeah potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is ready to go and everyone will be ready to go by the time July comes around.”

Gaethje hasn’t been shy in calling for a bout with McGregor. “The Highlight” has blasted McGregor for his antics outside the Octagon. McGregor revealed to Helwani that there were failed negotiations with the UFC for a bout with Gaethje back in July 2019.

McGregor made his return to MMA competition back in January. He shared the Octagon with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The “Notorious” one emerged victorious via TKO in 40 seconds. It was his first bout since Oct. 2018. This was also McGregor’s first win since Nov. 2016.

Gaethje has been riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. All three bouts ended in a knockout or TKO in the first round.