Coach: We Know Holly Holm Can Shock The World Again At UFC 239

Holly Holm’s coach Mike Winkeljohn believes “The Preacher’s Daughter” can become a two-time UFC champion.

Holm will get a chance to prove her coach right this Saturday night (July 6). She’ll challenge Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight gold in the co-main event of UFC 239. Holm is a former UFC women’s 135-pound champion and hopes to start another reign in Las Vegas.

Holly Holm’s Coach Talks Potential UFC 239 Upset

Winkeljohn spoke to BJPenn.com and said the team at Jackson-Wink MMA has full confidence in Holm going into UFC 239:

“Holly has shocked the world once and we know she can shock the world again. Amanda though is very dominant and explosive and people like to see that. She also throws down and that is what people want to see.

“They are both well-rounded and we know we have paths to victories that work for us. But, we know we can’t brawl as Cyborg did. There is no reason for that, because everywhere else we are better than her. We know we can beat Amanda everywhere else but that one spot when it turns into a brawl. It is like flipping a coin when that happens.”

Back in Nov. 2015, Holm scored a massive upset over Ronda Rousey. “The Preacher’s Daughter” knocked out “Rowdy” with a headkick to become the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It was the first loss of Rousey’s professional MMA career.

Do you think Holly Holm take UFC women’s bantamweight gold from Amanda Nunes?