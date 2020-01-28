Coach: Whoever Motivates Conor McGregor The Most Will Fight Him Next

Striking coach Owen Roddy believes that Conor McGregor will fight whoever motivates him the most next.

McGregor made a stellar return on Jan. 18. He took on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. “Cowboy” was no match for the “Notorious” one. McGregor scored a first-round TKO victory and he did so in 40 seconds.

Owen Roddy Says Motivator Will Play Huge Role In McGregor’s Next Bout

Appearing on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Roddy said that while he doesn’t mind who McGregor fights next, the “Notorious” one will have to be motivated to take the bout (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I don’t really mind who it is,” Roddy said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I think Conor going in motivated, enjoying the training, the way he is can beat any of them, I really believe that.

“People were questioning can he carry that weight and that power up into that 170 weight class. But I’ve never seen him so ferocious in there,” Roddy said. “The shots he was throwing when Cerrone hit the ground were ferocious. You know what, not many people on this Earth can take those shots. I think he’s got lots of options. It’s always Conor’s choice. Whoever motivates Conor the most is the fight he will take place.”

UFC president Dana White wants to book McGregor against the winner of the lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. McGregor has been mulling a quick return, potentially as soon as March.