Coach Wink: Jon Jones “Loves” The Matchup Against Dominick Reyes

With Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes now official for the UFC’s February 8th event, Coach Mike Winkeljohn wants the world to know just how much Jon Jones is looking forward to this fight.

Jon Jones last competed in July against Thiago Santos in what was a very narrow split-decision victory for Jones. Coming up next, Jones will defend the light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes in a bout that Mike Winkeljohn believes will present a motivating challenge that will light a fire under Jon Jones (Via BJPenn.com):

“Dominick is good, he is very skilled has a great left hand, he has great kicks. What he has is the ability to pinpoint his shots,” Winkeljohn said. “Whenever he has an easier fight, he doesn’t push as hard. But, he loves this matchup and this is what Jon wants is a hard challenge. Jon is trying really hard to better himself even more.”

One thing that Jones has become well known for is studying his opponents prior to every fight. Given that Jones considers Dominick Reyes to be a worthy challenge, you can expect the same leading into this bout.

“He is the smartest guy out there. He watches an incredible amount of tape, and he looks for patterns,” Winkeljohn said. “We know what people will do before they do it themselves sometimes. He’s got so many different options in his skillset and he adjusts accordingly.”

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes is set for February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. An official name for the event is yet to be revealed.

Do you believe Dominick Reyes is a tough challenge for Jon Jones?