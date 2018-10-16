Coach Winkeljohn Likes Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson II

Jon Jones’ striking coach Mike Winkeljohn likes Jon Jones’ chances against Alexander Gustafsson in the rematch.

Jones and Gustafsson will collide again in the main event of UFC 232. The bout will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. Once the fight begins, Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the 205-pound gold. This will be “Bones'” first fight since July 2017.

Mike Winkeljohn Talks About The Rematch

Coach Winkeljohn recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. He explained the difference in preparation for the rematch:

“Oh yeah, there’s no doubt about it. You know what, Jon won the last fight (and) he definitely didn’t train hard for that fight. His mind was elsewhere, I think he took it a little light. Kinda real fascinating how stupid that was because Gustafsson can fight. He’s the real deal and definitely a different look for Jon with his height. This time we’re gonna try to make it a lot easier. I wasn’t doubting he’d beat him, but I knew we were gonna be in for a war. I’m always a believer in Jon Jones’ heart and ability to figure sh*t out and come out on top. I figured it was gonna be one of those rough ones and it was, there’s no doubt about it. It was just we had to find a way as a team to help him conserve his energy here and there because he wasn’t in quite the shape he should’ve been in, which played out huge throughout the fight.”

UFC 232 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. In the co-main event, women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her gold against women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 232.

