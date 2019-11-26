Cody Garbrandt Blasts ‘Coward’ T.J. Dillashaw Over EPO Explanation

Cody Garbrandt believes T.J. Dillashaw is full of it.

The rivalry between Garbrandt and Dillashaw is well-documented. The two were once training partners at Team Alpha Male. Once Dillashaw left to train with Duane Ludwig, “No Love” got into a bitter feud with his former teammate. The two have competed twice for the UFC bantamweight championship with Dillashaw scoring two knockouts over Garbrandt.

Garbrandt Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On Dillashaw’s EPO Explanation

Dillashaw was suspended for two years due to EPO use. The former 135-pound king took to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show to offer an explanation (via MMAMania).

“I took an anemia medication called Procrit, which the main ingredient in it was Erythropoietin (EPO). It helps rebuild blood cells,” he said. “When you become anemic, your red blood cells start to plummet and you lose energy. I was on a super strict 1600-calorie day diet and working too hard. I pushed my body to extreme limits,” added Dillashaw.

“No excuses. I made the mistake of wanting to do something that hadn’t been done. I sold my soul to the devil and now I got to build myself back up and deal with it.”

Garbrandt was not having it and he took to Instagram stories to vent.

“This is some bullsh*t! Been on EPO for years, wouldn’t be half the fighter he was without it!”