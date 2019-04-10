Cody Garbrandt Blasts T.J. Dillashaw Following USADA Suspension

Cody Garbrandt had a lot to say about T.J. Dillashaw’s two-year suspension.
Dillashaw revealed that he failed a drug test under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) following a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo earlier this year. Dillashaw relinquished his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title as a result. Earlier today (April 9), the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) revealed that Dillashaw was suspended for two years after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO).
Cody Garbrandt Rips T.J. Dillashaw
Garbrandt took to Twitter to unleash a series of rants following news of Dillashaw’s EPO findings:
“Test all his samples I bet for a fact more EPO pops up, [T.j. Dillashaw] is a coward. T.J. call me when that suspension is up! Scum bag.”
“All of my losses are from fighters that have popped for PEDs [UFC], [USADA]. I can stand behind this when I say I’ll always be a drug free athlete, #1 reason is the believe I have in myself. #2 I respect the game. Twitter rant over y’all have a good day.”
“Let’s make this clear I’m not saying my losses are a direct result of PED convicted fighters. I also fought like a dumb ass.”
“Can’t wait to see who he blames for sticking the needles in him lol where’s bang at.”
“Oh for sure Duane is crying that was his life’s work invested into him but Duane knew he was on the juice to. What a leader he is!”
In the past, Garbrandt has claimed that Dillashaw was on performance enhancing drugs. Dillashaw holds two victories over Garbrandt, both via finishes.