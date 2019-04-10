Cody Garbrandt Blasts T.J. Dillashaw Following USADA Suspension

Cody Garbrandt had a lot to say about T.J. Dillashaw’s two-year suspension.

Dillashaw revealed that he failed a drug test under the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) following a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo earlier this year. Dillashaw relinquished his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title as a result. Earlier today (April 9), the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) revealed that Dillashaw was suspended for two years after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO).

Cody Garbrandt Rips T.J. Dillashaw

Garbrandt took to Twitter to unleash a series of rants following news of Dillashaw’s EPO findings:

Test all his samples I bet for a fact more epo pops up, @TJDillashaw is a coward. Tj call me when that suspension is up! Scum bag https://t.co/LIjynev9VT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

All of my losses are from Fighters that have popped for PEDs @ufc @usantidoping I can stand behind this when I say I’ll always be a drug free athlete, #1 reason is the believe I have in myself. #2 I respect the game 💯Twitter rant over y’all have a good day ❤️ — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

Let’s make this clear I’m not saying my losses are a direct result of PED convicted fighters. I also fought like a dumb ass 😂😂 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

Can’t wait to see who he blames for sticking the needles In him lol where’s bang at 😂😂 https://t.co/zPtcwtHLzK — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

Oh for sure Duane is crying 😭 that was his life’s work invested into him but Duane knew he was on the juice to. What a leader he is! https://t.co/CT4iE3r2aT — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 9, 2019

In the past, Garbrandt has claimed that Dillashaw was on performance enhancing drugs. Dillashaw holds two victories over Garbrandt, both via finishes.