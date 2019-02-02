Cody Garbrandt On Cejudo’s Win Over Dillashaw: ‘I Called That’

Cody Garbrandt says he predicted that Henry Cejudo would stop T.J. Dillashaw.

Garbrandt knows Dillashaw perhaps better than any active mixed martial artist. He trained with Dillashaw under Team Alpha Male before the two became bitter rivals. Dillashaw has two finishes over Garbrandt, but that momentum couldn’t get him the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title. Dillashaw ended up being stopped by 125-pound champion Cejudo in just 32 seconds.

‘No Love’ Says He Predicted Cejudo’s Win Over Dillashaw

MMAFighting‘s Marc Raimondi was able to speak to Garbrandt just before the UFC 235 press conference began. “No Love” spoke on Cejudo’s victory over Dillashaw:

“I called that. I said, you can quote Urijah on this, I told him ‘oh he’s gonna get knocked out. I’m telling you he’s gonna knock him out.’ He even looked at me and was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘man I’m telling you T.J. gets hurt in a lot of fights, 10 more pounds down.’ I saw him at weigh-ins and I saw him pretty sucked up and then I looked at Henry, Henry looked full. He’s at ’25, he looked sucked down but he looked strong. And then watching the fight, right after he came out [he] hit him with a head kick [and] kind of hurt him and he shoved him down. And I was like, ‘he’s hurt, he’s hurt.’ And then his head was rattling around, it was a good stoppage.”

Garbrandt went on to give Dillashaw props for moving down in weight in an attempt to become a two-division champion. “No Love” then said Dillashaw should return the favor by giving Cejudo a shot at the bantamweight gold.