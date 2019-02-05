Cody Garbrandt Fully Focused On Reclaiming His Throne

Cody Garbrandt is fully focused on getting back to the 135-pound title. “No Love” will make his return at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) next month (Sat. March 2, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll face Pedro Munhoz on the main card, as Munhoz is on a two-fight win streak, not having lost since 2015. Garbrandt will certainly have his hands full against Munhoz in March.

However, as he said at the UFC 235 press conference last week, he’s fully focused on getting back to the title (via MMA Junkie):

“I feel great,” Garbrandt said. “I suffered defeats to T.J., I was able to refocus myself, my mind, my body – I was able to heal up and get back out there. It was back to the hard work and that’s it. Get back to the hard work.

“I’ve got to watch my son grow up. It’s been 10 months now. It was amazing to watch that. I’m enjoying my life, I’m healthier than ever. I’m excited to get out there.

“This is my passion to fight. I’ve just got to go out there March 2 and put on an awesome performance and climb my way back to the title shot and reclaim my throne.”

Garbrandt was initially undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He became the first man to defeat Dominick Cruz in over a decade back in December of 2016. However, that set him up for back-to-back defeats to former teammate TJ Dillashaw, losing the 135-pound title.

Now, after taking a few months away to work on some personal issues, Garbrandt is ready to get back to business inside the cage. It will be interesting to see how he responds after suffering the first back-to-back losses of his career.

Do you think Garbrandt will be able to reclaim the 135-pound championship?