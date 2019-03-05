Cody Garbrandt Further Comments On UFC 235 KO Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt further comments on his UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV) knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz.

Cody Garbrandt’s losing streak inside the Octagon extended to three this past weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). “No Love” was finished by Pedro Munhoz in the first round on the opening fight of the UFC 235 pay-per-view (PPV). Things looked to be going well for the former 135-pound champ early on. However, after an alleged head-butt, Garbrandt went on “auto pilot”.

He engaged in a slugfest with Munhoz, which left both men rocked. When it was all said and done, Munhoz earned the knockout win. Now, the formerly undefeated ex-champ is still seeking his first win since 2016. After making some initial claims about a head-butt, Garbrandt took to social media yesterday to once again comment on his defeat. Here’s what he had to say:

“Kill or be killed, that’s how this shit goes!”

“I want to thank everyone on this journey! I love this fight game. I’m healing up and will be back soon.”

As for Munhoz, he is now on a three-fight win streak at the moment. His win over Garbrandt is the biggest of his career. He now finds himself as the No. 4-ranked bantamweight in the world after the victory.

What do you think about Garbrandt’s comments after his loss to Munhoz at UFC 235?