Cody Garbrandt Issues Statement After UFC 235 KO Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt issues a statement after his UFC 235 knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235.

Cody Garbrandt’s rough patch inside the Octagon continues. At UFC 235 over the weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019), “No Love” suffered a first-round knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz after making the questionable decision to turn the bout into a brawl. Both men looked to have been rocked, but it was Munhoz who pulled off the finish first.

The defeat marks Garbrandt’s third consecutive loss by knockout. He began his mixed martial arts (MMA) career undefeated, which included a 135-pound title win, before going on the losing skid. His first two losses came against current bantamweight champ and former training partner-turned-rival TJ Dillashaw.

Now, Garbrandt has suffered the third loss of his UFC career. Many fans questioned why Garbrandt made the decision to make the fight against Munhoz ugly after starting off so well. A fan asked “No Love” as much on Twitter. He responded by saying he was head-butted during the scrap and was on “auto pilot” from then on out:

“I got head butted and after the head butt I was on auto pilot, congrats to Pedro he stuck tough. I love this fight game. I’ll be back thank you to all my supporters means a lot!”

He ended things by thanking fans and congratulating Munhoz on the victory:

“Love you guys. Congrats to @ PedroMunhozmma”

What did you make of “No Love’s” performance at UFC 235?