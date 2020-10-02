Cody Garbrandt Out Of UFC 255 Title Fight

Cody Garbrandt is out of the scheduled UFC 255 Flyweight title fight against champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The former Bantamweight Champion issued a statement recently that he has a torn bicep. Combate first reported the news today that Garbrandt will be replaced by Alex Perez on the PPV.

“I tore my bicep on Monday. The UFC decided to replace me but told me I’ll face the winner. Time to heal and stay ready. Control what you can control in this life. I always count my blessings when negative things arise,” Garbrandt wrote on Facebook.

He then posted to Twitter that he is hoping to fight for the title in 2021. He responded to a rather odd comparison between his situation and something that occurred in World Championship Wrestling in 1998.

I asked the ufc for a end of December fight. They decided to replacement, which is understandable but you can’t fight destiny 2021 I’ll be the World Champ. — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 2, 2020

Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez for the vacated belt back in July. Former champion Henry Cejudo vacated the belt after stating he was retired from MMA.

Garbrandt picked up his first win in 4 attempts at UFC 250 in June. He finished Raphael Assunção at the conclusion of round 2. Prior to that he was defeated by Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 and had suffered back-to-back losses to TJ Dillashaw.