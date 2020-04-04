Cody Garbrandt Plans To Move Down To Flyweight After Raphael Assuncao Fight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is looking to move down to 125 pounds.

Garbrandt was scheduled to meet Raphael Assuncao at UFC Columbus back on March 28. “No Love” was forced off the card due to kidney issues. The bout wouldn’t have gone on anyway as UFC Columbus was postponed over fears of the coronavirus.

Garbrandt Plans Flyweight Move After Assuncao Fight

Garbrandt spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and he revealed his plan to eventually move down to the flyweight division.

After finishing his business with Raphael Assuncao at bantamweight, @Cody_Nolove says the plan is to "go down and really save the flyweight division."



“I never really cut weight even at ’35. I’m looking at going to ’25. That’s what I wanna go do. I’m young, I can do it. I walk around at 145 pounds. I think I got down to sometimes after sparring sessions ’42, ’43. I’m still strong, fast for my weight. I can keep that at ’25.”

Garbrandt went on to say that he still wants to fight Assuncao before making the move to 125 pounds.

“That’s the plan that me and Ali, we spoke about doing this. First, we were focused on Raphael and that’s still the fight to make and the fight next, and then go down and really save the flyweight division.”

When asked why he’d want to delay the change in weight class, Garbrandt joked that perhaps another loss will get him a shot at Henry Cejudo’s bantamweight gold.

“Henry’s calling out people or he’s fighting people that’s coming off a loss. So I might as well just keep losing, imma get a title shot. F*ck it.”

Garbrandt is hoping to end his skid. “No Love” has lost three straight bouts. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2016. Garbrandt has also dealt with injuries, keeping him less active the past few years than he had hoped.

