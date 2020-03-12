Cody Garbrandt Pulled From UFC Columbus, Explains What Went Wrong

Cody Garbrandt will not be making his return on March 28 for UFC Columbus.

Garbrandt was dealt another blow as he is going through kidney issues. “No Love” was supposed to take on Raphael Assuncao in a pivotal bantamweight bout for both their careers. The former UFC bantamweight champion had to be hospitalized this week.

Garbrandt Speaks On Kidney Issues

Garbrandt admitted to ESPN that he isn’t sure why he is experiencing kidney issues.

“I honestly don’t know what it is,” Garbrandt told ESPN. “A month ago, I had cellulitis in my shin. I went to the hospital and got that cleared with antibiotics. I got back into training, but then last Friday, the lymph nodes in my groin were inflamed and I didn’t feel well. I thought it was just due to rough training.

“On Saturday, I had flu-like symptoms. The lymph nodes were so inflamed I couldn’t walk. I took an Uber to the hospital and did a bunch of tests on my blood, kidneys, CAT scan. The doctor sent me home and 20 minutes later I felt even worse and started pissing blood.”

It’s a tough break for Garbrandt, who would’ve had the hometown advantage. “No Love” was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio.

Garbrandt was hoping to snap his three-fight skid. During his rough stretch, Garbrandt has lost to T.J. Dillashaw twice and Pedro Munhoz. He was stopped via KO or TKO in all three bouts. Prior to his skid, Garbrandt had a perfect 11-0 pro MMA record. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2016.

What the UFC decides to do with Assuncao next remains to be seen. Garbrandt did mention that he hopes to recover quickly so the UFC can rebook the matchup with Assuncao. Time will tell what’s next for Garbrandt and Assuncao.

What do you make of Cody Garbrandt’s latest setback?