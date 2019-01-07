Cody Garbrandt Returns at UFC 235 Against Pedro Munhoz

Cody Garbrandt is set to make his Octagon return at what is shaping up to be a blockbuster UFC 235 lineup when he takes on Pedro Munhoz, as originally reported by ESPN. This will be Cody Garbrandt’s first bout against an opponent not named T.J. Dillashaw since his 2016 victory over Dominick Cruz, which earned Garbrandt his first taste of UFC gold.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is still currently listed as the #1 contender in the bantamweight division. Garbrandt most recently competed at UFC 227 last August in an attempt to regain the bantamweight championship from T.J. Dillashaw. Unfortunately for Garbrandt, he was stopped in his tracks in the very first round of the contest. At only 27 years old, Garbrandt has a lot of fight left in him, and he will have an opportunity to begin rebuilding himself back up to title contention, beginning with #9-ranked Pedro Munhoz.

Winner of six of his last seven fights, Pedro Munhoz will have an opportunity to potentially put himself in line for a future title shot should he defeat Cody Garbrandt and almost certainly become ranked in the top three in the division. In Munhoz’s last Octagon appearance, he defeated Bryan Caraway via 1st round TKO. Munhoz will now look to extend his two-fight winning streak in the biggest fight of his five-year UFC career when he takes on Garbrandt in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 235 takes place on March 2nd from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the addition of this bantamweight collision, the current lineup for UFC 235 is as follows:

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jon Jones© vs. Anthony Smith

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley© vs. Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens

Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany

Do you believe Cody Garbrandt will return to the win column when he takes on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235?