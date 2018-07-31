Cody Garbrandt Reveals Why He Didn’t Pull Out Of UFC 217

For some fighters, money isn’t the only motivating factor to strive for success in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

But the lifestyle isn’t cheap. Paying for training camp, mortgages and – for some fighters – children all add up. Cody Garbrandt experienced this first-hand in the lead-up to UFC 217. “No Love’ defended his then-UFC bantamweight championship against TJ Dillashaw.

Some back issues already forced him to pull out of his initial date with Dillashaw earlier that year. With his child on the way at the time and bills to pay, Garbrandt couldn’t afford to pull out of a PPV headlined by Georges St-Pierre’s return (via MMA Fighting):

“What can I do? I pulled out of the fight [for their first date in July]. I had a wife that was pregnant. I fought Dominick Cruz for $200,000 a year before that.

“I’m trying to buy a house, I’m trying to get insurance, all the things you’re thinking you made it, you’re a world champion and you’ve got all this f*cking money but we’re not, man.

“I understand you have to build your way up to it and it’s good, but, I couldn’t pull out.

“Two weeks before the fight, I had to go to Vegas and get eight epidurals shot in my back so I could heal up and go to the fight week in New York.

“I don’t regret anything. I’m blessed, being able to be here with now. And I’m healthy and that’s the thing, I’m so excited to be here and speak to you guys, I’m excited to be getting into the Octagon.”

