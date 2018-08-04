Cody Garbrandt Says Dillashaw is Hypocrite Over DJ Criticism

Cody Garbrandt says that T.J. Dillashaw is a hypocrite following his criticism of Demetrious Johnson.

Tonight (Aug. 4), Garbrandt will take on Dillashaw in a bantanweight title rematch. The bout will serve as UFC 227’s main event. The action goes down inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw Is A Hypocrite

Dillashaw recently criticized flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Dillashaw believes “Mighty Mouse” was avoiding a “super fight” against him. During a recent media lunch, Garbrandt ripped Dillashaw over the criticism (via MMAFighting.com):

“He’s a hypocrite. He calls ‘Mighty Mouse’ out for not fighting, but [the UFC] didn’t want to pay ‘Mighty Mouse.’ They didn’t want to do that. T.J. wanted that, because T.J. gets everything from that fight. He gains more than ‘Mighty Mouse.’ ‘Mighty Mouse’ is the pound-for-pound best fighter. T.J., you haven’t made weight at 125. I think he did that all wrong.”

UFC 227 will also feature a featherweight battle between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. The UFC Fight Pass prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The prelims will transition to FX at 8 p.m. ET. To catch the main card, you’ll have to order on pay-per-view. That portion of the event starts at 10 p.m. ET.

