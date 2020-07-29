Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cody Garbrandt reveals
Cody Garbrandt (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class.

Garbrandt had expressed interest in a move to the 125-pound division before his UFC 250 bout with Raphael Assuncao. He appeared to have second thoughts after knocking Assuncao out cold. As it turns out, “No Love” is still interested in moving down to challenge for the flyweight championship.

Cody Garbrandt Wants Deiveson Figueiredo Bout For UFC Flyweight Title

Garbrandt spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and revealed that as far as he knows, he is next in line for a crack at Figueiredo’s flyweight gold (h/t BJPenn.com).

“As far as I know [I’m the number one contender]. I don’t have a contract in hand, I’m waiting on that with Ali and Dana, and Sean and Mick,” Cody Garbrandt said to ESPN. “I’ve actually been vocal about going to ’25 for quite some time. We spoke about it in the past before the Assuncao fight. I feel like it is great, I’m able to do it now, early still in my career. I just turned 29, go down to ’25, challenge and win the belt there and then go back up to 135-pounds and compete with the best of them there.”

Garbandt went on to say that he doesn’t feel Figueiredo is on his level. In fact, he doesn’t believe any 125-pounder can match his skills. While there are already worthy contenders such as Brandon Moreno, Alex Perez, and Askar Askarov, the perception is that Garbrandt has the edge in name recognition.

Figueiredo captured the flyweight gold in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 30. He choked out Joseph Benavidez in the opening round of their rematch. He has only suffered one loss in his pro MMA career up to this point.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class. Garbrandt had expressed interest in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Addresses Retirement Talk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on retirement speculation. Jedrzejczyk was last seen in the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin Details Knee Infection

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin is dealing with a nasty knee infection that has spread. Following his unanimous decision...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube