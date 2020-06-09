Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw’s Son Will Know His Dad Is A Cheater

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt still has a heated rivalry with T.J. Dillashaw.

The two have been at odds ever since Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male. Garbrandt bashed Dillashaw for the move and accused him of taking performance enhancing drugs and ending Chris Holdsworth’s career during a sparring session. They ended up fighting each other twice inside the Octagon. Dillashaw stopped Garbrandt in both outings.

Garbrandt Gets Personal With Dillashaw

During the UFC 250 post-fight press conference, Garbrandt said Dillashaw’s son will have to live with his father being a cheater (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s a fight I’d like to get back,” Garbrandt said. “We all knew what he was on. We all knew what he was doing. It took so many times for him to skate by USADA unfortunately. But, you know, he’s serving his sentence. He’s gonna always have to live with that the rest of his life. He has a child that has eyes on him, that knows his dad was a cheater.

“The whole world looked up to him, a lot of young kids. It’s sad. I kind of feel bad for the guy. He has no confidence, that he has to use those kind of aids to be a fighter.”

Dillashaw is serving a two-year suspension from USADA over EPO use. He won’t be eligible to return to action until after Jan. 18, 2021. At the time of his suspension, Dillashaw was the UFC bantamweight champion.

Garbrandt recently snapped a three-fight skid. He delivered a vicious knockout in his bout with Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250. Garbrandt had plans to move down to the flyweight division after the Assuncao fight but he has since changed his tune.

Dillashaw claims that he’s been promised a bantamweight title shot upon his return. Whether or not Dillashaw is telling the truth and if the UFC will keep that promise remain to be seen.