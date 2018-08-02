Cody Garbrandt Says UFC Wants Him to be Bantamweight Champion Again

Cody Garbrandt says he is the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) golden boy at 135 pounds.

Garbrandt lost the bantamweight gold back in Nov. 2017. He was finished by T.J. Dillashaw in a grudge match at UFC 217. When a “super fight” between Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson fell through, it opened the door for “No Love” to get his rematch. He plans to make the most of his opportunity.

If Garbandt can defeat Dillashaw, then he would be victorious against two of the most highly regarded bantamweights in mixed martial arts history. The other being Dominick Cruz. While Renan Barao certainly made his mark at 135 pounds, his best days inside the Octagon are long gone.

Cody Garbrandt Says The UFC Wants Him To Beat T.J. Dillashaw

During last night’s (Aug. 1) open workouts, Garbrandt expressed his belief that the UFC wants him to emerge with the win at UFC 227 this Saturday night (via MMAFighting.com):

“That’s the thing, that was my whole idea. I ended up hitting up Sean Shelby and Dana White, saying I’m gonna knock T.J. out and then go down and fight Mighty Mouse. That was my original thought. T.J. stole that from me, stole everything from me. If the UFC wanted that fight to prosper, they would have made that fight happen. They don’t want that to happen. They already moved on. They want me to be the champ, that’s why the gave me the rematch. They called me and offered me the fight in March, T.J. turned it down and made all these excuses and I had to wait all the way until August to fight him. I was ready to go way before that. I told my manager, ‘I’m ready to fight. I don’t want to have my return postponed.’”

UFC 227 will be held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

Do you think the UFC is playing favorites ahead of this Saturday night’s main event?