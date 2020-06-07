Cody Garbrandt Suggests Bantamweight Tournament Following UFC 250

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is suggesting a tournament in the 135-pound division.

Garbrandt was able to pick up his first victory since Dec. 2016. “No Love” defeated Raphael Assuncao with a brutal knockout in the final second of round two. In the fight, Garbrandt showcased more patience than he has in the past, and many credit the addition of Mark Henry to his camp.

Cody Garbrandt Calls For Bantamweight Tournament

Garbrandt spoke to reporters during the UFC 250 post-fight press conference. “No Love” suggested a bantamweight tourney to determine who the real 135-pound champion is (h/t MMAJunke).

“Let’s do a tournament. Let’s do a bantamweight tournament,” Garbrandt said at the UFC 250 post-fight news conference. “Let’s go to ‘Fight Island’ for a few months, go get quarantined out there, bring my coaches, and let’s go to war. Let’s get this battle, let’s get this tournament, and let’s see who the real champion is. Let’s go back to the old school days.”

The UFC bantamweight gold was vacated after Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA. It’s no secret that “Triple C” was eyeing a big payday. While he may be done with MMA competition, Cejudo has been calling for a boxing match with 21-year-old sensation Ryan Garcia.

As for the future of the bantamweight division, it appears the path is clear. Petr Yan and Jose Aldo are set to collide for the vacant gold this year. After his quick submission victory over Cory Sandhagen, Aljamain Sterling has set himself up to fight the winner of Yan vs. Aldo.

This may leave Garbrandt on the outside looking in for now. Having just snapped his three-fight skid, “No Love” doesn’t plan on leaving the bantamweight division for flyweight despite heading in that direction before the Assuncao fight.

What do you think of Cody Garbrandt’s idea for a UFC bantamweight tournament?