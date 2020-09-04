Cody Garbrandt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has tested positive for COVID-19. As of this writing, his scheduled Flyweight title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo on November 21st at UFC 255 is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

AG Fight was the first to report that Garbrandt had tested positive for the virus. He is reportedly doing well although he has been having some headaches. Glover Teixeira recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. His fight against Thiago Santos has since been pushed back to October.

Garbrandt picked up his 1st win since 2016 in his last fight at UFC 250. He knocked out Raphael Assuncao on the card. Previously, Garbrandt had dropped 3 fights in a row. At UFC 235 he was knocked out by Pedro Munhoz in the 1st round. His two previous fights were his back-to-back losses to TJ Dillashaw at UFC 227 and UFC 235.

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant title in July in a fight against Joseph Benavidez. He had previously beaten Benavidez in February as well but missed weight. The 32-year-old’s only career loss came when he dropped a decision to Jussier Formiga in March of last year.