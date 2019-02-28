Cody Garbrandt Thinks He’ll Have A Daniel Cormier-Type Career

Its been a rough couple of fights for Cody Garbrandt as of late. “No Love” comes off back-to-back knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw over a bantamweight title. After taking some time off following his latest defeat last summer, Garbrandt is ready to return to the Octagon. He’ll face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 on pay-per-view (PPV) Saturday night (March 2, 2019).

Speaking to media recently, Garbrandt talked about his mindset following each of his losses to Dillashaw. After his first loss, “No Love” said he believed he was going to have a “GSP”-like career. Now, after suffering two losses to his longtime rival, Garbrandt said his career is now looking more like Daniel Cormier’s (via MMA Fighting):

“I remember after the first T.J. loss in New York, I was sitting back there and I thought, man, I’m going to have a Georges St-Pierre career,” Garbrandt said. “I was like, that’s fine, lose then come back and win a world championship. Then I got beat again, and I was like, damn, I’m going to have a [Daniel Cormier] career.

“And you look at him now. He’s a double champion, he’s getting paid. He got beat twice by Jon Jones in close fights, and now he’s a double champion. For me, you’ve got to have light at the end of the tunnel.”

Return To Glory

The 27-year-old is a former 135-pound champion. His only losses on his mixed martial arts (MMA) record came against Dillashaw. Prior to that, Garbrandt had established himself as one of the most fierce knockout artists the division has ever seen. He even toppled the once untouchable Dominick Cruz in lopsided fashion. Now, Garbrandt hopes to return to bantamweight glory, with the first step to that coming against Munhoz at UFC 235.

What do you think about Garbrandt’s comments about having a Cormier-like career?