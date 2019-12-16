Cody Garbrandt Wants to Face Petr Yan After UFC 245 Altercation (Video)

Cody Garbrandt was present at UFC 245 to support Team Alpha Male member and founder, Uriah Faber. It was Faber’s second bout after returning to action from retirement and coincidentally, one of the biggest takeaways from the event was his loss and the manner in which it happened against Petr Yan. Afterward, it seemed like Garbrandt had some words for Yan after picking up a win in devastating fashion.

Not long after the fight, a video circulated on social media showing Garbrandt and Yan had to be separated.

After picking up a victory over Urijah Faber, @PetrYanUFC had to be separated from Faber's teammate @Cody_Nolove backstage at #UFC245 (via sayatus/IG) pic.twitter.com/Z4VXSgeKQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

While it is difficult to make out what is being said, one thing Garbrandt does say loud enough to hear is that he would like to face Yan after his scheduled bout in March against Raphael Assuncao. “After my fight in March…” Garbrandt says to Yan to which Yan replies, “You’re only ‘blah-blah-blah’.” In a response to a fan expressing excitement to see the potential match up Garbrandt doubled down and added, “After I’m done with Raphael. I’ll come to Moscow to fight Peter [Yan].”

After I’m done with Raphael. I’ll come to Moscow 🇷🇺 to fight Peter!!! I love the Russians ❤️💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/Z6VG1kCFCE — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 15, 2019

Garbrandt lost his last three fights in the UFC, losing twice to T.J. Dillashaw and to Pedro Munhoz last March. Two TKO’s to Dillashaw and the knock out loss to Munhoz prompted Yan to call Garbrandt “no chin” when he shared the video of their altercation on Twitter. With both men in the bantamweight division and Yan currently ranked at number four in the UFC bantamweight rankings, just above Garbrandt’s next opponent Assuncao, Sean Shelby’s job just got made very easy.

Provided Garbrandt gets past Assuncao in March when the UFC goes to Columbus, Ohio things would fall right into place. Even if Garbrandt does not win, it has been made pretty clear rankings alone are not what makes fights in the UFC these days.

If this fight gets made, who do you think wins?