Cody Garbrandt Wants More Money to Fight Demetrious Johnson

If Cody Garbrandt is expected to fight Demetrious Johnson, then he must see some extra green.

Garbrandt is set to take on T.J. Dillashaw in a bantamweight title rematch this Saturday night (Aug. 4) in the main event of UFC 227. “No Love” lost his title to Dillashaw back in Nov. 2017 via TKO. Before the bout, Garbrandt was adamant about moving down in weight to challenge Johnson for the flyweight title with a win over Dillashaw.

Cody Garbrandt Wants More Money

Fast forward to late July 2018 and “No Love” isn’t as enamored with the idea. Of course, that could all change if some extra cash was thrown his way. He talked about the potential match-up during a recent media luncheon (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If they go out and compensate us, I’ll be more than willing to fight ‘Mighty Mouse’ at 125 pounds. If they don’t want to pay us, I’ll stay at 135 pounds and clean out my division, and (Johnson) will keep doing what he’s doing. No ill words toward ‘Mighty Mouse.’ I think he’s a great, great fighter. But they’ve got to compensate us for that. I think it’s going to be a great fight.”

Johnson is on the same card as Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt. “Mighty Mouse” will also be in a title rematch, defending his flyweight gold once again against Henry Cejudo. It all goes down inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

UFC 227 will also feature a featherweight scrap between Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano. Strawweights Polyana Viana and JJ Aldrich will do battle on the main card. Joining them will be a middleweight tilt between Thiago Santos and Kevin Holland.

